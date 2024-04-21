Brio's Chicken 7101 Democracy Boulevard Suite #2702 Bethesda, MD, 20817
Food Menu
Ceviche
Chaufa
- Chaufa with Chicken$13.50
Chicken, rice ,fried egg , mixed vegetables ( green peas , carrots ) soy sauce and aji Amarillo (medium Hot pepper) chopped ite onion, tomatoes, green pepper, cilantro, chop yellow pepper
- Chaufa with Beef$14.50
Beef, rice ,fried egg , mixed vegetables ( green peas , carrots ) soy sauce and aji Amarillo (medium Hot pepper) chopped ite onion, tomatoes, green pepper, cilantro, chop yellow pepper
- Chaufa with Shrimp$15.50
Shrimp, rice ,fried egg , mixed vegetables ( green peas , carrots ) soy sauce and aji Amarillo (medium Hot pepper) chopped ite onion, tomatoes, green pepper, cilantro, chop yellow pepper
- Chaufa Mix$18.95
Chef Daily Cook
- Fetuccini a la Huancaína$23.95
Fetuccini Pasta, meat and Huancaína sauce, carrot & Peas
- Pulpo al Olivo$19.95
octopus, black olivas Cream, cilantro and green onion mix olivo oil.
- Seco a La norteña con Frejoles canary$28.25
Canary bean, white rice, Lamb and canary beans
- Beef Steak$23.95
- Pork Tamales$7.95
- Peruvian chichen tamales$8.25
- Fish Ceviche with Seafood Rice$36.95
- Fried Sea Bass$39.95
- Seafood Rice$34.95
- Jalea Marina$32.95
- Monstrito Peruano$18.75
- Causa Peruana chicken$10.95
- Atun Causa Peruana$11.25
- Causa cevichada$18.95
- Lecha de Tigre Peruana$15.50+
- Tallarines Verde ($2 pork,$1 chicken,$3 meat )$14.25
- Stuffed Avocado$15.95
Chicken
- 1 Whole Chicken with 2 sides$26.50
Charcoal Chicken with with Peruvian spices
- 1 Whole Chicken with 4 sides$36.50
Charcoal Chicken with with Peruvian spices
- 1 Whole Chicken with 6 sides$60.00
Charcoal Chicken with with Peruvian spices
- 1 Whole Chicken$18.95
Charcoal Chicken with with Peruvian spices
- 1/2 Chicken only$12.50
Charcoal Chicken with with Peruvian spices
- 1/2 Chicken with 2 sides$16.00
Charcoal Chicken with with Peruvian spices
- 1/4 White Chicken with 2 sides$12.00
Charcoal Chicken with with Peruvian spices
- 1/4 Dark Chicken with 2 sides$11.00
Charcoal Chicken with with Peruvian spices
- Arroz Chaufa$4.95+
Entradas
Extra Side
- Extra Sauce
- Ensalada criolla$4.00
Red onion, tomato, chop garlic, cilantro, lemon juice, yellow pepper, aji Amarillo (yellow) Peruvian style dressing
- Fried rice$4.00
Fried egg, mixed vegetables (green peas, carrots) soy sauce and white rice egg, mixed vegetables (green peas, carrots) soy sauce and white riceiled potatoes, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, mixed vegetables (green peas, carrots) vegan mayonnaise
- Potato salad$4.00
Broiled potatoes, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, mixed vegetables (green peas, carrots) vegan mayonnaise
- Cole slaw$4.00
Green cabbage, shredded carrots, vegan mayonnaise, honey, white vinegar
- French fries$4.00+
Salt, French fries’ flat style
- Yuca$4.00
Fry yuca
- Ripe platains$4.00
Fry plantains
- Regular salad$4.00
Chop lettuce
- White rice$3.00+
- Canary Beans$4.00+
Kids Menu Combo
Meats
- Chicken Lomo$17.50
White onion, tomatoes, green pepper, cilantro, aji Amarillo, chop yellow pepper, tenderloins chicken, marinara sauce, soy sauce, margarine, all sauté together until cooking well done.
- Beef Lomo$19.50
Red onions, tomatoes, green pepper, cilantro, aji Amarillo, chopped yellow pepper, beef tenderloins, marinara sauce, soy sauce, margarine
Salad
Soup
Swet Postres
Drinks Menu
Natural Beverages
Soda
- Fountain soda$2.95
- Coca Cola 12 onz$2.25
- Sprite 12 onz$2.25
- Sprite Mini$1.95
- Coca Cola Mini$1.95
- Pepsi Regular 7.5 onz$2.25
- Pepsi Cero Sugar 7.5 onz$2.25
- Fantas de Piña 20 onz$2.85
- Fanta de Naranja 20 onz$2.85
- Naked$3.15
- Tumpe Yummies Fruit 10.1 oz$1.95
- Monster 16 onz$3.95
- Dr Pepper Diet 12 onz$2.25
- MTn DEW 12 onz$2.25
- Sprite Can 12 onz$2.25
- Bubly sparkling water coconut 12 onz$2.95
- sparkling water coconut mango 12 onz$2.95
- Fanta De Piña 20 onz$3.25
- Fanta de Naranja 20 onz$3.25
- Coke Diet 7.5 onz$2.25
- Mait lemonade 20 onz$3.25
- Coca Cola original Can$2.95
- Monster$4.85
- sprite 7.5 onz$2.25
- Sprite Bottle 20 onz$3.25
- Coca Cola Bottle 20 onz$3.25
- pepsi Bottle 20 onz$3.25